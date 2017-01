This green square was started with brilliant Deichmann square project that look modern and youthful. When we were looking down into the project landscaping of this outdoor square we will see the identical design of young generation but still suitable for both young and old generation. The sustainable planer of this square was come from the green landscaping of the square. If we were looking down into the landscape of this square we will see the abstract construction of the green plants and the comfy Read more [...]