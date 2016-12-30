Nice Outdoor Landscaping Designs with Outdoor Decorations Ideas

Look at this green and clean outdoor landscaping and enjoy the sustainable plans of this space include with the friendly landscaping of this space. Actually, not only friendly atmosphere that we can feel here but also the calm environment can be get in since the green plants in this place will give fresh air circulation for us. Looking out this space correctly and we will see another inspiring poolside decoration for our pool space. We can maximize our pretty outdoor pool designs with several plants Read more [...]

Cozy Tumblrs Office Designs with Metallic Interior

The open landscaping office interior in this modern office design was accidentally to make the space of this office look larger and comfortable to work. The minimal and functional furniture that fill out this office also indicate a useful and the main point of an office space based on both function and performance of the furniture itself. Look at these cozy employee workspace ideas that indicate a comfy atmosphere for the employee when they were working out and the functional landscaping from an Read more [...]

Functional Sitting Space Designs with Contemporary Interior

These functional sectional space imaginations were tried to maximize our home space become functional and inspiring for other. Realize this space was not difficult since we can use our waste material and our old furniture to fill out this space. The main point of this sectional decoration was the creativity and our imagination. Uses old furniture will make our home space look vintage and classic and it was one of a big project for our living space. Look at this contemporary sitting space and office Read more [...]

Country Look Italian Villa Designs with Open Plan Landscaping

This artistic Italian living room villa was tried to welcome us and give a comfortable environment for us. Through both decoration and furniture arrangement of this living room we can see the great Italian taste in this room. Look huge and artistic was become the main point of Italian inspirations. Continue into other space, we will see the open plan movie room inspirations that show modern and futuristic imagination from Italian imaginations. A flat LCD TV become the main futuristic landscaping Read more [...]

Ergonomic Frankfurt Retail Shop Designs with Unique Wooden Display System

Detail these brilliant Frankfurt retail layouts were completely come from wood material and we can see the dynamic style of this display system. This dynamic wooden display space was look huge even the main material of this system was come from wooden material. The integration system becomes the main ideas of this installation. It was so smart and inspiring almost the whole shop owner to have it. Actually, not only the owner of the shop that wan to have this installation but also the retail owner Read more [...]

Practical Minimal House Designs with Modern Stimulating Ideas

This stimulating white minimal house was look abstract and un-conceptual building project. The rooftop side of this minimal home was look bigger than the building construction of this home. It was show another inspiring home design with unique and innovative planer. Actually, not the whole space of this house apply minimal white concept. These elegant chocolate kitchen ideas were use shiny interior and contemporary inspiration. Even look contrast but the concept of minimal still can be felt out here. Read more [...]

Modern Glass Patio Designs With Green Landscaping

The green landscaping patio exterior that surround this semi outdoor patio design was accidentally designed to give extra green landscaping for both patio and the exterior of the house itself. It was so practical and inspiring since we can design one application for two functions. Covered with green landscaping probably will look contrast and incorrect since this patio was apply modern style. That was not totally wrong and we still can express our imagination through this patio inspiration design. Read more [...]

Modern Art Installation Designs With Multicolored Ideas In Wuho Gallery

Looking out these futuristic art installation designs and we will see that sometimes an installation can hold up human weight and strong enough to make our home look great and artistic. This modern art installation was trying to show different style of space installation include with the functional and up to date model. The combination between modern and urban style can be seen through this page and this installation directly. If we were looking down into the landscaping of this installation we will Read more [...]

Great Sustainable Building Designs With Green Abstract Wall Decals

This great sustainable green building was tried to introduce a new building construction with sustainable taste without leave the modern and futuristic ideas. The box look of this building was look identical with green color scheme cover almost the whole side of this building. Believe it or not, if we were looking out this building just for a second, it was look so simple and functional with minimal imagination. The unique green wall decals that cover the outside space of this building also try to Read more [...]

Practicality Mountain Villa Designs With Country Look Layouts

These pretty huge garden space layouts were look welcoming and give more than a comfy space in outdoor space but also the identical landscaping of a mountain villa with sustainable concept. Furthermore, this green garden was show a different style of garden since the building constriction of this mountain villa was use the concept of country look. Most of the space of this villa was covered with wood and the style of this villa decor was covered with classical and vintage appearance. The super comfy Read more [...]

