Contemporary Apartment Design with Brick Stone Table Applications in the Dining Room

Using integrated living room kitchen ideas were dedicated for those people who want to make their living space being functional and looking nice. The combination idea can be started through combine two similar room or the room with similar concept. Furthermore, two room with link or have a relation each other can be combining and integrate in one space too. Here, we will see the spacious apartment complete with the concept of integration for both kitchen space and dining room that use an extraordinary application. These spacious apartment design pictures were show out an extraordinary brick stone table that have two function as kitchen table and as a dining room. Clearly, we can use this integration space not only as a space for cooking but also for gathering with all family member and have a good start to fight the day since the breakfast activity was happen here. Need a great room in spacious living space? Try these contemporary stone brick table designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie