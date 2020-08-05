Contemporary Apartments Layouts with Vintage Inspirations Decor

These classy living room apartment designs will welcome us when we were come to this living space. We will feel both fashionable look and the functional space of this apartment not only from the decorations but also from the furniture plans of this apartment space. Other space that will inspire us was these white dining room decorations ideas that place close with the living room. This space was close with the window space and kitchen so that here we will get the perfect lights of dining room space. Both of furniture and decorations was support one and other. Going deeper, we will see the vintage bedroom decorations plans that use the artistic wallpaper ideas. The red color applications of the wallpaper and the white wall paint were so match and look so great. These minimalist bathroom decor inspirations were covered with black and white decors layouts. One space that will rob our attention was these small contemporary reading corner layouts.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie