Dynamic Colorful Apartment Designs and Decorations from Karim Rashid

These fashionable flat wardrobe layouts were one of the colorful space inspiration that fill out this apartment. Designed by Karim Rashid, this apartment was look extraordinary since the strong color application that uses to cover this living space. The multicolored living space inspiration in this apartment was try to accommodate such us crazy decoration for our apartment. Probably those who want to have similar apartment decoration can apply this cheerful urban apartment furnishing system. The most important thing from this apartment interior was the brave spirit to express our character and do what we want to do. Just do it and see what will happen. Several of us were scare to show their passion since they scare with the opinion of people surrounded them. Just leave that feeling and let’s free our self. Both of these dynamic bedroom landscape inspirations and trendy bathroom space decor were try to show some extraordinary room furnishing landscape with cheerful and dynamic application ideas. As the real sample of living space, now we can turn into these colorful Karim Rashid apartment designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie