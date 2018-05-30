Luxury Spain Apartment Inspirations with Open Plan and Vintage Ideas

The luxury Spain apartment layouts inspiration in this urban living space was try to give us more than just an imagination of apartment as a living space but also as a space for enjoy our life and being comfortable with our own society. This place was covered with colorless interior and bright light furnishing layouts. The combination of modern and vintage can be seen through the culture of Spain that available in this apartment. The modern minimalist bathroom loft ideas that we can see in this apartment was come from the thought of comfortable since this place was the place where we can start our day. This private space was covered with shiny white interior and glass appliance plans. If we were taking a look into ceiling space, we will see the unique ceiling decoration with gold drawing inspirations. The round bubble ideas were covered the ceiling with luxury imagination. Alright guys, through these open plan apartment interior plans now we can see the whole inspiration of vintage Spain apartment inspirations.[via]

