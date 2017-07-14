Minimal Urban Apartment Designs with Contemporary High Exposure Inspirations

The open landscaping interior project in this apartment was completely come from the thought of modernize and future look of this residence. Completely, here our eye will see the different look of an apartment included with comfy application and amazing landscaping. The open landscaping application that we can see in this apartment was try to balance the deep design of this apartment. Other balance application from this apartment was the high exposure living space layouts. Both of open landscaping and high exposure that use to decorate this apartment was become a great combination for this apartment. They were work together and make the landscaping of this apartment being large and bright.

These classic living room applications were become the real sample of this apartment. Directly we can see both bright and large look from this space. This invisible dining room planner was looking exclusive and close to this application we can see the minimal staircase designs inspirations. The staircase application was use glass as the main material and makes the space brighter. Those simple glass decorations ideas were look contrast but one thing for sure, the gorgeous look of this apartment still can be seen completely. As the complete inspirations, here we were being able to see the contemporary urban apartment designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie