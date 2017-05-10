Open Landscaping Urban Apartment Designs With Contemporary Applications

The huge window system applications in this urban apartment was give more than a brighter landscaping for this residence but also help the owner to reduce the using of electricity. The view of bright and a great panoramic of the outside space was support the condition of this apartment. It was simple and humble to apply this window system application. It was applying drawer system so that we can open or close this window based on our need. Moreover, the neatly kitchen dining room combinations in this apartment were look simple and practical. Through that combination, the owner of this apartment can use other space become other room functional. If they have a kid, they can build an additional kids room here. The open landscaping apartment workspace in this apartment still uses the concept of window system with colorless interior. When the owner feel bored on work, they can see the window and feel the fresh air for a while before come back for work. Other inviting space from these contemporary urban apartment designs that we can see through this page was this minimal vintage terrace space on the top side of this apartment.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie