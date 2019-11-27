Outstanding Minimalist Apartment with Connecting Door

These outstanding connecting door inspirations were the center of interest of this living space. We will look out the simple thought of this application through looking down the functional thought of this application. Usually, we have limited space to separate both private and public space for our living space. Through use this connecting door we can give our personal limitation for both public and private space. We can close the door when we need private space and open up the door when we were allowed out guest to see the entire application of our apartment. Furthermore, the connecting door application in these white minimalist apartment plans was suitable for those who have limited space for their apartment. We can see the entire application that available in this apartment included with this simplify kitchen decor layout that inspired from minimalist composition. These spacious bathroom design pictures were show another inspiring design of bathing activity still with white application. Need real inspirations? Look out this green-investment minimalist apartment.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie