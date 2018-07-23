Smart Spacious Apartment Designs with Multifunctional Furniture and Appliance Decorations

The super small living space constructions in this apartment series was providing with spacious thought and tiny landscape of a living space. Believe it or not, started from the front room of this apartment we were be able to see the integration of living room, family room, and the work space. uses wooden material as the main material of this apartment, here we were be able to see the nature look and the modern style of a living space can be accommodate with simple thought. These wooden compact kitchen applications become a great interpretation of cooking space with modern and minimalist taste. We can both realize our skill in cooking a food or just want to enjoy the diligent arrangement of an apartment designer. Both of these private space; smart tiny bathroom decorations and spacious bedroom furnishing ideas will make our mind didn’t think twice to apply spacious living space for their life. We can see the great combination of small bathroom with shower head and the up design of the bedroom furnishing plans. Actually, the most attractive transformation in this apartment that we can try was this multifunctional furniture for small residence inspirations that uses the transformation of the wooden staircase as the wardrobe furniture. That was so great and amazing design guys! Now, we were already being ready to catch up the complete inspiration of these space saving apartment decorations plans.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie