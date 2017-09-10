Super Modern Loft Designs with Surprising Black and White Interior

These spacious terrace space inspirations were rob the small space of this house that was located on the rooftop space of the home and usually called as penthouse terrace. The simple application of this terrace was places on the availability of the furniture and the plaint landscaping of the space itself. Directly we were be able to see the condition of this loft and the inspiring character of this place. This wooden floating staircase project was uses as the direct link from the first floor of this loft to the next floor of this living space. in the second floor of this place we were be able to see the creative round bed set layouts with minimal style and comfortable atmosphere. Look at this super modern kitchen decor that was covered with the glossy style of kitchen interior and the minimal kitchen appliance. Need an entertaining space? These white lights entertainment room ideas were the right answer for us. We can try to make this entertainment room being real for us. This luxury black and white bathroom becomes the real sample for us to looking out the real construction of these surprising black and white loft designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie