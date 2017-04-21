Trendy Modern Small Apartment Designs

These modern small apartment ideas were recommended for those who have lively life and stay active in their life. The design of this space saving apartment was come from the sliding style of a door and the hide style of kids play system. The slide style of this apartment was accidentally designed to hide the private space of this apartment. Since the owner of this apartment was a young people so that the decoration of this space was indicate young and stylish character with glossy and dynamic style. The bedroom space was covered with the sliding bookshelf. The red color paint of this small apartment will increase our spirit of life and stay active. Look at the smart apartment integrations planner in this apartment that shows the attractive personality of the owner. The integration style of these places was provided by the bedroom and bookshelf integration while the living room and kitchen space still working together in one space and include with the dining room. Now, as our real imaginations; we were allowed to see the complete inspiration of these trendy living space designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie