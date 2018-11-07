Amazing New Zealand Architectural Winner 2010

This newly new Zealand architectural design was the result of the New Zealand competition in year 2010 ago. The time line of the competition was on architectural and house building inspiration. Here, we can see almost the whole candidate of New Zealand architectural competition. We can start to see these stirring building structure applications with the thought of both modern and minimalist. Today, both of that characterization was very famous and mostly people love the concept of modern and minimalist. The minimize material with modern look and gorgeous landscape. Other New Zealand architectural inspiration was the prefab home landscaping constructions that use the humanism architecture awards building inspirations. The humanism thought was come from the thought that the user of this home was the humankind. There was also the house tree inspiration included with the plans of bright and lights. This smart New Zealand architecture winner can be seen into these amazing world building constructions pictures.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie