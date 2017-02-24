Conceptual Modern Residence Designs with Impressive Inspirations Landscape

This beautiful panoramic residence landscape become one of the inviting space of this house and make every single people want to have this residence or build their house close to this beautiful panoramic landscape. Besides the panoramic view of the exterior space of this house, the impressive modern residence inspirations that use as the main concept of this house also support the inviting feeling of people to have this house. The great combination between main building and surrounded space was show an amazing residence. Nice exterior landscaping ideas that covered the outdoor space of this house were provide by blue scheme swimming pool and a minimal terrace space. Modular poolside of this house was support the ergonomic style of this pool. Going inside, we will see the minimal concrete home interior that show the uniquely stone fireplace plans for the living room and try to warm the whole space of this house. Applying minimalist home furnishing landscaping for the interior inspiration, this modern residence supported with conceptual white concrete residence already. This page was showing those whole imaginations and the main project of this house was the great white concrete home.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie