Contemporary Sustainable House Designs with Open Landscaping Interior

This comfy soft living room was completed with nice wooden living room furniture and shows a great living room architectural with delicious taste. Looking down the line side of this living room, we will see the great identical inspiration of a residence with humanistic style since the whole side of this house especially for the bottom side of this side space was covered with cozy wooden flooring system. Look contemporary and classic was become the main point of wooden flooring system. Actually, having wood flooring application was not easy since we have to know the right maintenance of wood material. Look at both of these simple humanistic bedroom plans and open landscaping master bedroom that indicate similar application and design of a bedroom. Both decoration and furniture style of those spaces was similar and match. If we were looking around the whole space of this house we will know the contemporary sustainable interior plans that covered almost the whole space of this house. Through the great home architectural ideas, we will see the real construction of recommended sustainable home designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie