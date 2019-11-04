Dark Living Room in Modular Immaculate Residence

This dark living room interior becomes the surprising space for those who come into this home from the first time. We will see the nice interior with extraordinary furnishing plan. The using of dark application was tried to break out the old style of interior. Long time ago, people was complete their home with other dark interior; but now, people was try to get something new and different. As the result, they were trying this dark interior as the start action. Furthermore, the simple immaculate residence interior in this home that covered with dark application was completed with glass sliding window and make the inside space of this home looking bright at noon. Several open spaces make this home being bright a help this home sustainable for living. Those modular living space inspirations were start from outdoor and indoor space make this home recommended to be trying on. Through show up those green-decor immaculate residence we were already know the whole plan of this smart immaculate residence design.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie