Simple art studio designs layouts that we can see in this architectural building were come from the thought of humanism and the charity for the world. The concept of eco – friendly was insisting from the placement of this studio. In the middle of the green layouts from the jungle space, this studio was such as the oasis for this place. The construction that use the wooden as the main material was perfectly combine with the glass and mountain stone. The color application that cover these humble art studio designs ideas were completely come from the real color of the material itself. We can see how smart and diligent the designer was. Those supporting decoration that spark the inside space of this studio also will rob our attention. As the complete inspiration of these eco friendly art studio inspirations, we were allowed to see this green and clean art studio decor.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie