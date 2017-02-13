Extraordinary Geometric Residence With Conceptual Inspirations Building

The outstanding home exterior planer in this residence can show the nice interpretation of humanistic living space with comfy plans. Viewing from the green garden and combine with comfy outdoor pool we can see the dynamic design of exterior landscaping with neatly plans and comfy thought. Combine with nice outdoor lighting, the exterior planer of this home was totally perfect. The clean and green indoor garden inspirations of this house were welcome us from the front gate until the front door of this house. After welcome by a nice garden, our eye will see the nice geometric interior landscape with neatly combination between modern and classical taste. Both concrete and wood will be combining nicely here. Added by conceptual contemporary bathroom plans, this space was show the simple and useful bathroom furniture without any wasted stuff. Both furniture and decoration in this residence was perfect and directly we can see those whole things through this genius geometric residence constructions planer and the real landscaping from extraordinary black geometric building.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie