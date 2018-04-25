Eye-Catching Trendy Urban Home Designs with Minimalist Furnishing Details

The trendy urban home details foundations of this home design idea were already indicate the stylish look of this home. The red paint of the building already shows up in this foundation construction. Furthermore, the inside interior and the gorgeous minimalist landscape inside of this home already show up in this project too. So, if we want to see the real construction project of this urban home we can try to see the project landscape first and get the whole ideas of this home. Come inside of this home, we will see the super minimalist home furnishing layouts with simple thought of furnishing plans. The minimalist style not only comes from the interior design of this home but also from the using of the furniture ideas. Clearly we were just seeing the functional furniture filling out this home. Other inspiring space was these eye-catching bathroom space ideas with round glass ceiling layouts. This application will make the room looks bright at noon and still romantic at night (especially when the moonlights). The nice room combination that provide by this home was the amazing terrace bedroom combinations plans. Those rooms are integrated and we can see the real landscape of those rooms in these fashionable small red house designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie