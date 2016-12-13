Great Sustainable Building Designs With Green Abstract Wall Decals

This great sustainable green building was tried to introduce a new building construction with sustainable taste without leave the modern and futuristic ideas. The box look of this building was look identical with green color scheme cover almost the whole side of this building. Believe it or not, if we were looking out this building just for a second, it was look so simple and functional with minimal imagination. The unique green wall decals that cover the outside space of this building also try to support the concept of mid modern and classical style from a building construction. Through those abstract look wall decals inspirations the designer try to show different inspiration of building decoration with green minimal taste. Located close with the road, these cozy home exterior plans will rob the whole roader. The simple garden space was attempted to make this building look down to earth and friendly for the earth. This simple sustainable green house was provided by green box house designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie