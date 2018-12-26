Inexpensive Sunset Plaza Residence Designs

These inexpensive outdoor pool constructions were a good appetizer for this home design. The simple line of this outdoor pool was the laminated concrete material. Similar with laminated system, here we will see the smart glass wall inspirations that mostly covered almost the wall space of this home. We were being able to see the outdoor living room too in this home. The laminated system still applying here; using wooden material as the flooring system, these classy wooden flooring ideas were looks like a natural flooring decoration for a modern home design. Practically, we will see the glass fence also in this home. This glass fence was close with the outdoor pool and side by side with the outdoor living room. Here, the stairs that link both pool and living room was come from wooden material also. These transparent bathroom residence layouts will help us to clean up our body and give a new spirit from the using of fresh water. Other room concept such as family room, dining room, kitchen space, bedroom and other supporting room was perfectly support the concept of this home. Through these simple two storeys building plans, please welcome the rousing sunset plaza residence designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie