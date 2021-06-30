Luxury Modern House Decor with Beautiful Panoramic View from Parsonson Architects

The beautiful panoramic view modern house in this house series will bring new performance for us. Clearly we will see that the great view from the window can be a new treatment for our body and soul. The composition of the natural plants with the lake was given not only a decorative look but also a green performance. Come in to this house we will welcome by the stylish country house living room decorations was supported with the stylish lighting fixtures decoration. The warm light will get from the lights that spark along the space. Other space that also decorates with the same decoration was the luxury integrated space modern house decor between living room and dining space. Those spaces were completed with the flooring decoration from wood. The polish touch in wood floor was tried to make the whole decoration in this space looking awesome and comfortable. The private space from this house, the simple bedroom decorating ideas was completed with the comfortable bedding decoration. The cleanliness can be seen from the uses of the white bed sheet. From the outdoor space we will see the small outdoor garden decoration plans was completed the modern country house design layouts from Parsonson Architects.

Originally Posted On Iroonie