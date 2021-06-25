Minimalist Black Urban House Designs by NAT Architecten

Take a look at this simple black urban house exterior decor that will rob our attention when we were seeing this house completely. Actually, the simple design in this house series was presented for those who love in simple decoration and wanted have a comfortable space for living. From the outside space of this house we will see the combination of glass material with the modern compatible material decoration was cover this house. Trough that decoration, we were continue to enjoy the over view urban house living room design that completed with the white leather sofa set decoration. The simple decoration still can be seen here. We will see the open plan ideas was complete the over view decoration in this space. When we were in this space we will feel like in the decorative huge interior plans that perfected with the simple decorating ideas. Furthermore, the private space called bathroom was decorated with the minimalist bathroom decorating ideas. Designed by NAT Architecten, now we can see the complete pictures trough these modern urban house decorations..

Originally Posted On Iroonie