Minimalist Sulfur Cavern Designs

The minimalist cavern designs inspirations were another architectural building that will make us open up our mouth and being surprising. The concept was bringing a look out for the viewer when they were come into this building. We will see the decorative look of the glass material trough this place. The ideas were try to cover a building with the complete glass material. We can try to combine with the concrete material to support and hold up the glass material. The layouts of these translucent sulfur cavern designs were completely inspired from the viewer itself. They were usually tried to look out into the outdoor space of this cavern space; through that phenomenon, the designer was transfer their knowledge into this great building inspirations. The simple layouts and the great diligent ideas of this building were completely will inspired us too. Dedicated for those who love with unique architectural building, for further info about this building we can see these outstanding cavern visitor designs layouts.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie