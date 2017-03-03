Minimalist White Residence Designs with Colorless Interior Projects

The white large white residence interior in this residence was completely come from the thought of try to give an extra large look of this minimal white residence and give both clean and clear effect for the house building. The using minimal glossy home interior of this minimal residence was give a reflector side of glossy appearance and make the space look larger. This house was a great integration of several rooms and the whole space of this house was covered with white interior landscaping. Looking out the first concept of great white residence architectural for this residence, we will see the combination of smart and brilliant thought of the designer. The combination of the whole aspect of this house was look match and suitable for the condition of the surrounded society. There were several window systems that surround this house and make the inside space of this house get a direct shine from the sun. The smart white residence projects of this house was become real, and now we can see the real construction of that smart project through the landscaping of colorless residence exterior plans and minimalist modern white residence.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie