Modern Minimalist Country House Design with White Interior Ideas in Sydney, Australia

Designed from Tony Owen Architects, this concrete country house construction was concept in robotic look. If we remind with several film, we will see this house design was inspiring from that. Actually, I agree with you since if we look for a while, this house was design in amazing design and use futuristic inspiration. When we come inside to this house, we will see the minimalist house interior decor that can be seen from the furniture idea and the decoration concept of the furniture. The standing fireplace was design in the middle of the living room space so that here the owner can shows their prestigious style and modern personality. Those decorations were completed with the modern white furniture idea that can be seen from the set of leather sofa decorations. The glass pendant lamp that place on the ceiling will make bubble shadow since the lamp was decorated in round shape. Using glass wall ideas, this modern country house designs looks eye catching and match with the entire furniture and decoration not only from the outdoor space but also from the inside space of this house. To complete your inspiration, let take a look into this unique country house plans picture.

Originally Posted On Iroonie