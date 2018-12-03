Modern Prefab Home and Residence Ideas

Applying these brilliant home constructions ideas were recommended for those who want to have a home included with the thought of sustainable and eco – ideas. We were be able to see the eco- construction of the home building and the strong line of the green application surrounded this living space, the perfect environment for those who need a calm and comfortable space. If we can’t live in a green and natural space, we can try to make it by our self and enjoy the green and fresh air for our family and for surrounded people. Need a gorgeous terrace space? Uses a shade will make our terrace being calm and comfy. These practical prefab residence structures were come from the smart improvisation of metal work, wooden material, and concrete application. We can use other material if we want, but the thing that we have to think was the strong character of those materials. Need a super comfy and green include with sustainable thought of a living space? Trying these modern prefab home inspirations.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie