Modern Transparent Forest House Designs with Minimalist Interior Decor Plans

Dream on these modern forest house designs, and never feeling hesitate to try on. The whole material that uses to cover this living space was come from the compatible material that will bring both warm and comfortable environment surrounded by. The black color applications that we will see in this house were completely dedicated for those who love with minimalist and simple thought of house decorations. The exterior layouts were surrounded by the natural layout of earth. Come in to this house, we will see the open plan forest house decorations that covered with the glass material s the high large window decorations and the high exposure decorating ideas for the main interior layouts. The white color application inside of this house was bring other inspirations between black and white color applications for this minimalist house. The entire transparent house decor ideas in these living space inspirations can be seen through these minimalist house decorations plans.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie