Modern White Residence Design with High Outdoor Pool Ideas

Check out the good looking White Residence designs in this page can be state as a good start for us before we were build up a home for our family. Dedicated for people who were love with something clean and minimalist, this white residence try to show an extraordinary design of a living space. We were being able to see the real modern construction included with the interior application and other home application of this place. as a great beach house, this living space still completed with the high outdoor pool furnishing that can be use to see a beautiful sunset in the afternoon and to take a large landscape of the beach or the seashore. Applying minimalist and effective home decorations, the smart home integrations system in this house still uses by the designer. That concept was helping the owner to keep their eyes for their kids when they were play around. Completely, these modern residence design ideas can be seen on these inspiring living space design pictures.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie