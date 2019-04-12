Palais Bulles: A Perfect Vintage House Design with Blue Scheme Inspirations

Other home design inspirations! These bubble outdoor swimming pool layouts become the first space of this home as welcome side for both guest and our family. Through this space our eyes can be fresh and enjoy a nice landscape view. Almost the whole side of the home can be look out through this space. The perfect combination of this home was place on design, color management, and placing of the room. The furnishing plans of this home that will make our eyes open up was these other blue scheme bedroom inspirations that will help us to get closer with sea and ocean. The comfy thought still concern on this home so that we don’t have to be worry to invite our guest with their kids. These blue scheme living room ideas become the continue plans of bedroom. Here, not only furniture plans that use blue scheme but also ceiling space. Next step was these vintage dining room furnishing plans with slim thin dining room chair. Even furnish with natural contemporary but the dining room space was imitating the concept of modern and minimalist. Well, those perfect living space imaginations were available on these the Palais Bulles Residence designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie