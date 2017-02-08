Spacious Urban Residence Designs with Simple Inspirations

These spacious hallway space applications probably look simple and usual, but if we were looking down into the main landscaping of this space we will see the conceptual plans of this residence. Hallway was one of space that will help us to interpret our home concept and our main ideas of our home design. Next space that will help us to introduce our main concept was living room, and in this urban house was showed by these super comfy humanistic inspirations and the exclusive landscaping of both furniture design and color scheme. The huge round living room sofa furniture was filling out the living room space of this residence and we will see the friendly character of the owner. Those previous explanation was for the public space of this house and now is our turn to see the private space of this residence that look modern and simplicity. Both of these neatly bedroom space constructions and simple bathroom furnishing landscaping were show the predictable landscaping inspiration of urban spirit. Look simplicity since the size of this residence was limited. Those who need a real simplicity living space can see the real sample of this modern house through these modern urban residence designs.[via]

