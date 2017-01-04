Urban Pavilion Designs with Wooden Plans

The unique wooden pavilion designs in this page were perfectly come from the great combination of humanistic material with contemporary style of art work. It was one of accommodation for those young people who want to express their activity and their beloved sport. Through this landscape we can see the person who skates along this pavilion and it was so safety. Those young people can express their character and personality though this outdoor pavilion. Even use wood as the main material, but the function and security aspect of this pavilion was trusted. The pretty urban pavilion plans that provided by this outdoor building construction was look artistic and urban style. Located in the middle of City Park, the whole person of the city can enjoy this construction and feel safe. The sparkling outdoor furnishing landscape in this pavilion look different from previous design of outdoor pavilion and we can try t cheat out both concept and ideas of this pavilion. As the inspiring design, we can try to see this smart outdoor application system first.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie