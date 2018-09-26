Modern Portable Bunk Bed Designs for Cool and Funky Kids Room Imaginations

These cool and funky bunk bed designs were dedicated for those who have twin’s kids. We can see the integrated style of this bunk bed was up and down style with cheery color scheme. The size of both up and down bedding set was same and uses the similar paint. Furthermore, if we were see the details design of this bunk bed we will see the additional side that uses as a shelf for our kids doll, toys, and their favorite book. If we want to combine this bed with their wardrobe system, we can see these modern kids’ bedroom inspirations that apply the wardrobe system on the side space of the bunk bed. The storage system of this wardrobe can be drawer system or just usual wardrobe with pull and push system. Especially for our daughter, we can apply these castle bunk bed imaginations that covered with yellow color and similar with castle design already. Looking as fairy tale bedroom inspirations, here we will see additional wheels on the four sides of the bunk bed feet and make this bedroom furniture as the portable kid’s bed set ideas. Need the simple color paint? Look at this black and red baby and kid’s room guys![via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie