Elegant Antique Bathtub Designs Pictures

These elegant bathtub designs pictures were try to lets us know the design and the application of this bathroom furniture. Actually, the main design of this bathtub was same with previous bathtub design. The thing that will make us have to give a full of attention was the decoration plan of this bathtub that completely indicate the artistic and innovative thought. This bathtub series hopefully can be us as the good start to open this year with the new bathroom furniture. The 2011 year was the most expected year to express our character and we were freely to realize that. This eye-catching antique bathtub was designed with free standing design and cover with attractive paint application. The designer was smartly using the thought of classy design with modern taste. Here, we will see such as feminine and eco-friendly paint decoration. Through looking down the entire line side and the concept of this unique luxury bathroom vanity, now we can start our new year with the innovative design of fashionable endless bath design.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie