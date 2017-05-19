Minimalist Bathroom Designs with Black Interior and Glossy Cabinet

The unique look of these glossy glass wash basin ideas become the main point of this bathroom space since this wash basin was completely come from glass material. Here, we can see the rectangle shape of glass wash basin include with the box style of this glass basin. The main point of this application was we have to be diligent to clean up this wash basin since glass material was sensitive with dirty and water resistance. The minimalist bathroom cabinet plans were look complete the concept of minimalist bathroom design in this space. The minimalist design was completely will beautify our bathroom space. We can see the metallic scheme of this cabinet combine with black interior of this bathroom and result a extraordinary bathroom landscape. The inviting bathroom appliance layouts in this space was perfectly combine with the black interior of the bathroom and make our bathroom look unique and inviting to enjoy. We can combine with our imagination if we want and we will rob our guest or friends attention through inspiring black bathroom designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie