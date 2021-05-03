Color Inspiration for Teenage Bedroom Decor

These colorful teen room decor ideas will give us several ideas and new concept of giving color for our teenage bedroom. The unusual decoration for the furniture combine with the diligent paint for the wall will make our teen feeling comfortable in their room. For those who have girl that looking feminine, they can try to give them this pink inspirational teenage bedroom decor that completed with the winds on the top side of the bedding decoration. Clearly we can see that the pink color combination in this room was complete the furniture and the bedding decoration such as sheet, pillow case, and the bed cover. Furthermore, these minimalist bedroom designs layouts will be more comfortable trough the using of the glow yellow color application. The furniture such as bed, wardrobe and other supporting stuff was decorated with the same color application. For those who have teenage which is have a high passion, they can try to apply this red passion teen room color scheme for their room. Completely, we can try these color application and we can get further inspiration trough these modern teenage room decorating ideas.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie