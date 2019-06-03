Contemporary Innovative Wooden Table Lamp Designs

The contemporary home wooden lamp designs become the main idea of these home lighting fixtures since the nature and simple thought was clearly show here. The designer of this wood lamp was brilliantly use the concept of maximize the waste material being functional and good looking. The wooden material that use to make this lamp was come from waste material and try to be integrate one by one. Those wastes wooden material was close one and other and being integration one and other. The slink material that integrates wooden material can be seen through these simple wood table lamp layouts that show the extraordinary layouts of the wooden material. The unique image of this lighting fixtures was indicate such as umbrella that will save us from the rain but here we will see the lights that will save us from the dark. Those cute wooden lighting fixtures were completely can be seen through both of these innovative wood table lamp applications and natural wood table lamp inspirations.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie