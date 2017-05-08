Nice Outdoor Lighting Fixtures Designs

The main point of these inspiring outdoor lighting fixtures ideas were maximize the using of hide lamp. Through both of these pictures below we can see the exciting lighting landscaping that use the concept of hide. The lamp was places close to the ground and wall space so that the shade of the lamp will look unique and romantic.

1. Knowing the space

It was important for us to know our home space so that we can use the suitable application and arrangement for our outdoor lighting application. The using of economical lamp will be recommended since we need more lamps for our outdoor space. Knowing where we have to place the lamp was the most important thing for us. Don’t be hesitating to ask with other or garden designer to place our outdoor lamp.

2. Knowing the concept

Other thing that we have to know was the concept of our outdoor lighting fixtures. If we want an abstract look from our exterior, we can places our lamp with random system and we can place the lamp based on our pleasure without thought the aesthetic side. Sometimes, a random design was inspiring for other and result an amazing appearance from our home space. So, don’t shy to try out!

3. Simple ideas practical project

Some of us sometimes use a difficult way to realize delighting lighting fixtures especially for outdoor space. The simple outdoor lamp applications that we can see in this page was show the simple ideas and concept of outdoor lighting fixtures and show the practical project of both concept and ideas. It was practical to do by our own hand we will safe more money for our pocket. It was cheap and applicable.

Now, after get those whole inspiring statements, let’s try to beautify pout outdoor space with nice lighting fixtures designs.

Originally Posted On Iroonie