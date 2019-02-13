Practical Home Furniture Design with Multifunctional Ideas

The appealing chair lamp combinations between chair furniture and the lighting fixtures of this home furniture series were looking so smart and practical. We can make by our self or come to the carpenter to make this home appliance. The simple idea of this home furniture was come from the thought that this furniture will be single not in couple or a sofa set application. It such a chair school when we were in college or in a senior high school. There were the spacious tables close the arm side and completed with the focus lamp on one of the arm side. The placement of the lamp was come from the thought of sometimes we were need a calm space with focus lamp for read out our favorite book or novel. These practical house appliance layouts were sparked by the bright and lights color paint application. The blue one was suitable for those who love with something calm and simple. Well guys, the complete inspiration of this home appliance was available on these multifunctional home furniture designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie