Striking Simple Black and White Pendant Lamp Designs

The simple wooden standing lamp designs that concern on wooden simplicity character. The specialization of wooden material was both humble and simplicity characterization. Clearly, here we will see the simple wooden stick was standing freely with black lamp shade. The rumple style of these lamps was show the dynamic life of human and indicates modular design of house lighting fixtures. Personally, we will fall in love with this modular dynamic lamp since the commodity of this lamp was interpret our life and can show our character. Our home space will be more lights and bright through the layouts of this lamp. We can place these unique black and white lighting fixtures for our living room or family room as standing lamp or pendant lamp. Here were also the table lamp design with wrinkle decoration and still focus on minimalist look. Those entire statements will be completed by those perfect striking pendant lamp inspirations images.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie