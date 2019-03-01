These enlarging small dining room tips were suitable for those who love to serve their friends or their colleague with food or just have a drink in their home. Starting with the landscape view that we can see in this pictures below, now we will understand how to accommodate our friends or guest in our home space especially in our dining room. Well, let’s start with the first point of this review.

1. The outdoor dining room applications

This application inspiration was show up the nature character of the owner and the humanism personality of the owner. We can add out open plan space with several green plants and we can allow our guest to enjoy our garden space when they were both having a drink and make a conversation. Better to complete our open plan dining room with the shade so that we can both open and close the shade when we were need.

2. Using appropriate furniture

These minimalist dining room furniture plans were use as the appropriate accommodation for our spacious space and as the nice look of our dining room. Several dining rooms will be looking bad and awful since the owner can’t arrange the suitable furniture for their dining room. We can combine our minimalist dining room furniture with simple flower furnishing design. Using tulip flower with several small accents will be recommended.

3. Match the similar color theme

Using similar color will make our dining room look thematic and comfortable to stay in. starting with the dining room furniture and continue with the dining room table accent (table cloths, chair cover, napkin, etc) we can give the same color lights for this space.

Now, we can start to fill our inspirations with these open plan dine room ideas.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie