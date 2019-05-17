Practical Modern Room Integrations Ideas

Having modern dining room living room integrations was not an easy one, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t realize to have it. We can start to decide the concept and make the entire room combination plans can be realize. Dedicated for those who have small living space, these futuristic room combination ideas were being their problem solving of having different room in one space. Using attractive design and different color probably can be a good start to separate both of living room and dining room. The spacious living room layouts in these pictures below were shown the plain living room furniture and the simple interior layouts. Need a fashionable look? Trying to apply the sofa set with huge and big design and sees what will happen. Continue with the nice dining room applications, we can use the thin and slim dine room furniture. The color application of the furniture can be similar with the living room furniture or different from living room. As the savior, we can use the room divider but if we need a large landscape; we can leave the space still open plan. Now, through those explanations we were already know the complete ideas of these practical room integrations tips.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie