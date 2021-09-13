Modern Bedside Cabinets and Bedside Table Designs from Porro Furniture

This contemporary bedside table plans was inspired from the stack design of boxes. The abstract design of this furniture was give extraordinary placement for our stuff. The most interesting thing from this furniture was the extraordinary shape that looks like a group of box. If we see the details of this furniture, we will see that these round white bedside tables was combine with open plan cabinet design. The pleasure placement of this decoration will make your bedroom look different and unique than the other. Made from fiber material, this decoration was available on two basic color systems. Both black and white color of this furniture will give your bedroom space look modern and stylish. As additional stuff to beautify this side, we can place our rattan table lamps on the top side of these modern bedside cabinets and table. So if you are the person who love in minimalist and modern style decor, this unique bedside table designs was suitable for you.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie