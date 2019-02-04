Modern Multi-purpose Furniture Design

This modern home furniture design was presented for those who have small or spacious living space. It can be their home, flat, apartment or their loft. The main concept of this application was combine more than one furniture in one set. The complement application of this application was the bed set and home chair or desk layouts. These layouts were show the combination of home chair and sofa set in bedding set decorations. This multi-purpose furniture can be place for our living room or our family room. Usually, spacious house furniture inspirations were place in the middle space of the living space since this space was quite big to arrange the furniture and other supporting stuff. Since our living space was small, it will be better to paint of space included with the multi-purpose furniture with clean and bright color paint such as white and blue color scheme. The entire multi-purpose home furniture layouts in this review were come from multifunctional furniture design ideas.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie