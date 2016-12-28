Cozy Tumblrs Office Designs with Metallic Interior

The open landscaping office interior in this modern office design was accidentally to make the space of this office look larger and comfortable to work. The minimal and functional furniture that fill out this office also indicate a useful and the main point of an office space based on both function and performance of the furniture itself. Look at these cozy employee workspace ideas that indicate a comfy atmosphere for the employee when they were working out and the functional landscaping from an office space. The cozy look of this office probably come from the minimal furnishing and the nice combination between metal and wood material look at these metallic direct staircase designs that come from metal material and look silver and shiny. It was tried to balance the open landscaping of the space so that there was a great integration both open landscaping and the reflector character of the metal material. Having this application probably suitable for those who have spacious workspace and we can substitute the uses of metal with stainless steel material. The minimalist Tumblrs office landscape in this office space decoration can be more inspiring since the landscaping views of this office were shiny office interior plans.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie