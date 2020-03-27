Modern Wikileaks Office Designs with Extraordinary Decorations Plans

He is Julian Assange Wikileaks CEO, a person who led this office being popular and helps people to get the real information and facts. Here, we will not discuss on the power of the CEO but we will talk about the Wikileaks office. Alright guys, we will start to see this office building start from the extraordinary Wikileaks office building that use the cave inspiration as the main ideas of this office space. Through these pictures we will see that the office space of this office was use the old bunker from World War II. Located in Sweden, these extraordinary layouts was bring out more than just space for work but also for being fan of this space. Check out these modern Wikileaks server space that looking contrast with the old vintage style of the bunker itself. Furthermore, these transparent office meeting space ideas were located separate with other space in this office. We can see the green and clean office interior decor trough the placement of the planter and several trees inside of this space. After looking down into this review, now we can see the complete ideas of these simple Wikileaks office designs.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie