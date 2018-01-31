Unique Glass Coffee Table Designs from Svilen Gomolov

This crazy foot step inspirations for coffee table was dedicated for those who love with something extraordinary and unusual design of a home furniture ideas. The view of this coffee table was very simple but inviting to have it. The composition between glass material and color scheme of this table was indicate an exclusive design and limited edition of home furniture especially for coffee table or home desk inspiration. If we were looking down the real landscape design of these black and white glass coffee table decorations, we were looking both modern and minimalist thought of this coffee table inspiration. We can place this furniture for our living room or our terrace space as the center of interest. Making other want to have it probably was one of the things that will make us proud. Being the first who have it was the best thing in our life, so what we have to waiting for guys?

The designer Svilen Gomolov, were designed these unique coffee table design ideas as the problem solve of bored design of usual coffee table. Now, we can make our home space more attractive and expressive through one of these modern house furniture decorations.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie