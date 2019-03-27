Contemporary Wooden Terrace Design with Black and Transparent Applications

This black independent outdoor terrace probably can be use as the real guideline for us. We can see through this page that the designer tries to give other option of home appliance system. The placement was separate with house building but the function was same. Called as terrace space, this building was probably more similar with patio or an outdoor garden container. The shape of these contemporary terrace interior plans were looks like and hexagonal shape and the paint application was very humble and humanism. Both glass and wooden material that were use to build-up this terrace was perfectly match with the concept of natural and classy style. Here, those simple home appliance imaginations layouts can be looks clearly. The owner can use this space as a space for gathering with their family member and can be use as the accidental space for welcoming their guest. The transparent home terrace furnishing was come from the using of glass material while the warm environment was come from this wooden furnishing applications system. As the complete imagination, we can see these striking wooden terrace designs.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie