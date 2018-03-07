Inspiring Outdoor Terrace and Patio Designs with Natural Imaginations

The glancing look of these humble wooden terrace and patio constructions were tried to inspire us with both attractive and expressionist landscape inspiration. The outdoor space of these patios and terrace space were come from the thought of want to be both close to nature and get fresh atmosphere. Clearly, if we see one by one these pictures below; we will see the spectacular combination of wood and the floral decoration. Both of wood and floral were come from nature space and we can combine both of those application. We can perfect our natural exterior landscape imaginations with this decoration and for those who want more than natural and comfortable space; they can try to mix with their own ideas to make it express our self. There was the rooftop terrace and patio designs that dedicated for those who doesn’t have enough space to make ground terrace or patio. Event placed on the rooftop space, but we still allowed to place such as chair furniture or wooden bench in this space. If we can’t bring the land, we can substitute with several pots or planters. Now, our imagination will be completed with these inspiring outdoor terrace decorations.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie