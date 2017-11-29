Modern Inspiring Planter and Pot Designs for Indoor Garden Inspirations

These inspiring green home interior plans were try to give a simple guide line for us to make our home look green and sustainable. The availability of the green landscaping for our inside home was indicate the friendly and sustainable plans of living space. These green home landscaping plans also help us to show our charity for the world. We can use our usual planters or pots system to make our home look eco-ideas. Presented for those who want to show other green inspiration for their interior home can try to see these horizontal indoor garden system that can be use as the wall decals too. The simplicity areas of these horizontal planters were give extraordinary look of these planters and for our home space too. These simple hanging pot and planters inspirations will make our ceiling space look awesome and we can use more than one hanging pot to make our home being fresh and calm. There were also the unique cube wall pots ideas that similar with the flooring tile design. Using ceramic as the main material, this rectangle pot will make our wall space have a life wall decals application. Looking those whole modern house planters designs will make thought about eco-friendly indoor garden space.[via]

Originally Posted On Iroonie