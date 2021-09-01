Modern Outdoor Garden Decor

This green house garden decor was designed for those who love in simple garden decoration that combine both green plants and the stone material decoration. Clearly we can see trough the diligent arrangement of both plants and stone was designed in neat and decorative style. The whole space of this house garden decoration was come from the simple thought of a garden space. Let’s take a look side by side from this garden space. We were see the step walker that designed from stone was completes this garden, while the green plants was try to fill several free space from this garden. Actually, trough these modern garden decorating ideas we can try to combine with our simple idea. We can try to arrange the plants based on the artistic thought or just a pleasure. Actually, we can try to add carving plants so that the garden space will be more attractive and give fresh and natural atmosphere for us. Completed with urban lamp decoration, let’s start to enjoy these natural outdoor garden design ideas.{via}

Originally Posted On Iroonie